CLAT 2022: 3rd provisional list released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 03:39 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) released the 3rd Provisional Merit List for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 on July 12. Candidates can check the merit list on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2022 examination was conducted on June 19 from 2 om to 4 pm. The CLAT 2022 result was announced on June 24.

Candidates can check the third merit list by logging in to their account. The fourth and fifth preliminary lists on July 16 and July 19, respectively.

Candidates have to pay CLAT 2022 payment till July 13, 9 pm. For more details read here.

Direct link to check the list

CLAT 2022: How to check list

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Key in your log in credentials

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

