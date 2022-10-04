Home / Education / Competitive Exams / COMEDK UGET 2022 mock seat allotment result today at comedk.org, how to check

COMEDK UGET 2022 mock seat allotment result today at comedk.org, how to check

Updated on Oct 04, 2022 10:53 AM IST

COMEDK will announced the mock allotment result today, on October 4 at 11 am.

ByHT Education Desk

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will announced the mock allotment result today, on October 4 at 11 am. Candidates can check the COMDEK UGET 2022 mock allotment result at comedk.org.

The provisions to make changes/ edit preferences in choice filling round 1 will begin on October 4 at 11 am and will end on October 6 at 3 pm.

COMEDK UGET 2022: How To Check Mock Seat Allotment Result

Go to COMEDK UGET 2022 website at comedk.org.

On the homepage, click on the log in tab

Key in your credentials and log in

Check mock allotment result

Take print out for future use.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of COMDEK UGET 2022 for updates.

