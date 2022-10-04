COMEDK UGET 2022 mock seat allotment result today at comedk.org, how to check
Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will announced the mock allotment result today, on October 4 at 11 am. Candidates can check the COMDEK UGET 2022 mock allotment result at comedk.org.
The provisions to make changes/ edit preferences in choice filling round 1 will begin on October 4 at 11 am and will end on October 6 at 3 pm.
COMEDK UGET 2022: How To Check Mock Seat Allotment Result
Go to COMEDK UGET 2022 website at comedk.org.
On the homepage, click on the log in tab
Key in your credentials and log in
Check mock allotment result
Take print out for future use.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website of COMDEK UGET 2022 for updates.
