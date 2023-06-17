Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CRPF Signal Staff admit card out at rect.crpf.gov.in, here's direct link

CRPF Signal Staff admit card out at rect.crpf.gov.in, here's direct link

Jun 17, 2023
Jun 17, 2023 04:09 PM IST

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit card for the post of Signal Candidates who will appear for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website rect.crpf.gov.in.

The Signal staff in CRPF [Sub Inspector (Radio Operator/ Crypto/ Technical/Civil) & ASI (Technical/Draughtsman)-2023)] examination will be held from June 24 to June 26.

The recruitment process will consist of a written examination (Computer Based Test), Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Documents verification and Medical Test.

This recruitment drive will fill up 212 vacancies of Sub Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector.

CRPF Signal Staff admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in

On the homepage, click on Signal Staff admit card link

Log in using your credentials

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

crpf admit card.
