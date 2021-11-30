CSBC Bihar driver constable DET admit card out, download now

The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit cards for the driver constable post on its official website, csbc.bih.nic.in. The admit cards have been released for the driving efficiency test which is scheduled to be held on December 8 for selection of Bihar police driver constables and homeguard driver constables.

CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable admit card

CSBC Home guard driver constable admit card

CSBC admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter the registration number or mobile number

Enter date of birth

Submit the details

Download the CSBC admit card

A total of 5,321 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Bihar police driver constable driving efficiency test which will be held at Shaheed Rajendra Singh Patna High School. This recruitment drive is being held to select 1,722 driver constables in Bihar Police.

Candidates who are unable to download the admit card, can contact the CSBC on December 3 and 4.

