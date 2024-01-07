CSIR NET answer key objection window closes tomorrow on csirnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the answer key challenge window of the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or CSIR UGC Joint NET examination tomorrow. Candidates who have objections to the preliminary answer key of the examination can submit it by 11:50 pm on January 8 on csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET answer key objection window closes tomorrow on csirnet.nta.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The entrance examination was held on December 26, 27 and 28, 2023 at 356 examination centers located in 176 cities across the country. A total of 2,19,146 candidates were eligible to appear in the examination held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

To submit objections to the provisional answer key, candidates have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

NTA will prepare the final answer key and announce results of the examination after reviewing objections submitted by candidates.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge,” the notice reads.