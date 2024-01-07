close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CSIR NET answer key objection window closes tomorrow on csirnet.nta.ac.in

CSIR NET answer key objection window closes tomorrow on csirnet.nta.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 07, 2024 11:36 AM IST

Candidates who have objections to the preliminary answer key of the examination can submit it by 11:50 pm on January 8 on csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the answer key challenge window of the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or CSIR UGC Joint NET examination tomorrow. Candidates who have objections to the preliminary answer key of the examination can submit it by 11:50 pm on January 8 on csirnet.nta.ac.in.

CSIR UGC NET answer key objection window closes tomorrow on csirnet.nta.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
CSIR UGC NET answer key objection window closes tomorrow on csirnet.nta.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The entrance examination was held on December 26, 27 and 28, 2023 at 356 examination centers located in 176 cities across the country. A total of 2,19,146 candidates were eligible to appear in the examination held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

To submit objections to the provisional answer key, candidates have to pay a non-refundable fee of 200 per question.

NTA will prepare the final answer key and announce results of the examination after reviewing objections submitted by candidates.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge,” the notice reads.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out