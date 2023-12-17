CSIR UGC NET 2023 admit card: Know how to download

The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the admit card for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 on the official website. Once released, candidates will be able to download the CSIR UGC NET 2023 admit card from the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Steps to download CSIR UGC NET 2023 admit card

The CSIR UGC NET 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 26, 27, and 28, 2023.

Exam pattern: The Examinations will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The Paper will be in bilingual i.e. Hindi and English.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 admit card: How to download

Candidates have to follow the steps given below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the CSIR UGC NET 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case candidates are unable to download Admit Cards from the website, they can approach the Help Line between 09:30 am and 5:30 pm or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in.