CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Registration window closes tomorrow at csirnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, will close the registrations for CSIR UGC NET December 2025 on Friday, October 24, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who to appear for Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) may submit their applications on the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
General category candidates will need to pay an application fee of ₹1150, General-EWS/OBC(Non Creamy Layer) category candidates will have to pay ₹600, and SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender candidates have to pay ₹300.
The application fee can be paid via net-banking/debit/credit card/UPI.
After the application window closes, candidates can make the online fee payment by October 25, 2025 up to 11:50 PM.
Besides, the application correction window will be open from October 27 to 29, 2025, up to 11:50 PM
CSIR UGC NET will be conducted on December 18, 2025. The examination will be conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode in two shifts - the first shift will start from 9 AM to 12 noon, and second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.
The exam will be held in bilingual i.e. Hindi and English. Candidates will need to answer in the medium as per option exercised in the Application Form.