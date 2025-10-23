CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Registration window closes tomorrow at csirnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, will close the registrations for CSIR UGC NET December 2025 on Friday, October 24, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who to appear for Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) may submit their applications on the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. CSIR UGC NET December 2025: The window to register will closes tomorrow at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The direct link to download is given here,

General category candidates will need to pay an application fee of ₹1150, General-EWS/OBC(Non Creamy Layer) category candidates will have to pay ₹600, and SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender candidates have to pay ₹300.

The application fee can be paid via net-banking/debit/credit card/UPI.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR CSIR UGC NET 2025 After the application window closes, candidates can make the online fee payment by October 25, 2025 up to 11:50 PM.

Besides, the application correction window will be open from October 27 to 29, 2025, up to 11:50 PM

CSIR UGC NET will be conducted on December 18, 2025. The examination will be conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode in two shifts - the first shift will start from 9 AM to 12 noon, and second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

The exam will be held in bilingual i.e. Hindi and English. Candidates will need to answer in the medium as per option exercised in the Application Form.

In case of any ambiguity between Hindi and English version due to translation, English version would be treated as final, as per NTA.

The NTA will share information about examination city slips and admit card in due course.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Steps to apply Candidates can apply for CSIR UGC NET December 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Steps to apply Candidates can apply for CSIR UGC NET December 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to register for Joint CSIR UGC-NET 2025. Enter your credentials to register yourself. Fill in the application form, upload documents if needed, and pay the application fee. Review and submit the application form. Download the confirmation order. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA CSIR UGC NET.