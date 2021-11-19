Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 date released, check exam date here
competitive exams

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 date released, check exam date here

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 date has been released. Candidates can check the exam date given below. 
CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 date released, check exam date here
CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 date released, check exam date here
Published on Nov 19, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has announced the CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 date. The CSIR UGC NET examination will be conducted on January 29, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the UGC National Eligibility Test can check the exam date in the tweet given below. 

The Agency will conduct two more rounds of tests after the January examination in 2022. The tweet shared by CSIR reads, “Update: CSIR-NET-UGC to be held on 29/1/2022. Two more rounds to be held after this in 2022. Details will follow.”

Candidates who want to apply for the exam should have M.Sc or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ BTech/ BPharma/ MBBS with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates. Candidates enrolled for M.Sc or having completed 10+2+3 years of the above qualifying examination as on the closing date of online submission of application form, are also eligible to apply. The upper age limit for JRF (NET) is below 28 years of age and there is no upper age limit for Lectureship (NET). 

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The question paper will be printed in Hindi and English version. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
csir online exam education + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out