CSIR UGC NET June Final Answer Key 2022 released, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Nov 02, 2022 03:32 PM IST

CSIR UGC NET June Final Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CSIR UGC NET June Final Answer Key 2022. The answer key is available to candidates on the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

The examination was conducted by the Agency on September 16, 17 and 18, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download CSIR UGC NET June Final Answer Key 2022

CSIR UGC NET June Final Answer Key 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.
  • Click on CSIR UGC NET June Final Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answer key.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final result was announced on October 29, 2022. Candidates who have to check for more related details can visit the official site of CSIR UGC NET.

