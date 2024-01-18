close_game
CTET 2024 admit card released at ctet.nic.in, here's direct link to download

CTET 2024 admit card released at ctet.nic.in, here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 18, 2024 07:53 PM IST

CBSE releases admit cards for CTET January 2024 on the official website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the CTET January 2024 today, January 18. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at ctet.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards using their login credentials. CTET January 2024 live updates.

CBSE releases admit card for CTET January 2024 exam; download from official website
The CTET 2024 examination will be conducted on January 21, 2024, in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12 pm, and the second from 2:30 pm to 4: 30 pm. The duration of the examination will be two hours and thirty minutes.

CTET January 2024 admit card link

CTET exam will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with four alternatives, of which one answer will be appropriate. Each question carries one mark and there will be no negative marking.

The CTET January 2024 examination will have two papers, Paper 1 will be for those who want to be a teacher for classes I to V and paper II will be for those who want to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

CTET admit card 2024: Know how to download

Visit the CTET 2024 website at ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Enter your login details and submit.

Download the admit card.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
