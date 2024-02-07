CTET 2024 provisional answer key, OMR responses released, steps to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET January 2024 examination. Candidates who appeared in the examination can go to the board’s website, ctet.nic.in and check it. CTET answer key 2024 live updates. CBSE releases provisional answer key for CTET January 2024 exam

Scanned images of candidates’ OMR responses have been uploaded along with the answer keys. Here’s the direct link to download it:

CTET 2024 answer key, OMR sheet.

Candidates have been asked to raise objections, if any, to the provisional answer key on payment of a fee of ₹1,000 per question.Challenges will be reviewed, and if the board accepts them, a policy decision will be made, and the fee will be refunded.

“There is a provision for the candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website https://ctet.nic.in/ from 07/02/2024 to10/02/2024 (up to 11.59 PM). A fee of Rs. 1000/- per question is required to besubmitted through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable”, reads the official notification.

The CTET January examination took place on January 21 at 3,418 test centres in 135 cities across the country.

As informed by the board, as many as 26,93526 candidates were registered for both papers and around 84 per cent of them appeared in the exam.

Of the total registered candidates, 9,58,193 were for paper 1 (classes 1-5) and 17,35,333 were for paper 2 (classes 6 to 8).

How to check the CTET 2024 provisional answer key

Go to ctet.nic.in.

Open the link to view the provisional answer key and responses.

Enter your application number, and date of birth and log in.

Check and download your results.