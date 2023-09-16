Central Board of Secondary Education has released CTET Answer Key 2023. The answer key for Central Teacher Eligibility Test answer key can be downloaded through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. CTET Answer Key 2023 released at ctet.nic.in, know how to download

The CTET examination was conducted on August 20, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. A total of 14,02,184 candidates had registered for exam 2 (classes 6 to 8), while 15,01,719 students registered for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5).

CTET Answer Key 2023: How to download

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The objection window has been opened and will close on September 18, 2023. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE CTET.

