Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has started the registration process for CTET December 2024 on September 17, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. CTET December 2024: CBSE CTET registration begins at ctet.nic.in, direct link here

The last date to apply for CBSE CTET and submit the fee is October 16, 2024.

CBSE CTET December 2024 examination will be held on December 1, 2024. It will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

As per the information bulletin, NCTE has notified the minimum qualifications for appearing in the CTET. Candidates are advised to visit NCTE's website to ascertain their eligibility.

CTET December 2024: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET December 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill out the application form and pay the examination fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee for general/OBC category candidates is ₹1000/- for only Paper I or II and ₹1200/- for both Paper I and II. For SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category candidates, the examination fee is ₹500/- for papers I or II and ₹600/- for Papers I and II. The payment of fees can be made online- by debit card, credit card, or net banking. Candidates are required to take a printout of the Confirmation Page for record and keep it for their reference.