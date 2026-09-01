The Central Board of Secondary Education will close the extended registration window for CTET September 2026 on September 1, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. CTET September 2026: Extended registration window closes today, apply at ctet.nic.in

The exam which was scheduled on September 6 has been postponed. The new exam date will be announced soon.

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The exam will comprise two papers- Paper II will be held in the morning shift, from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and Paper I will be held in the evening shift, from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II).

Papers I and II will comprise 150 MCQs of 150 marks. The paper will have 30 questions each for Child Development and Pedagogy, Mathematics, Environmental Studies, Language I and II.

The CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT‟s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.

Direct link to apply for CTET September 2026

CTET September 2026: How to apply Candidates who have not applied can follow the steps below to apply online.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

2. Click on CTET September 2026 application window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee is ₹1000/- for one paper and ₹1200/- for both papers for General/OBC(NCL) category candidates. The examination fee for SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person category is ₹500/- for one paper and ₹600/- for both papers. The payment of the exam fee should be done through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE CTET.