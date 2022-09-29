CUET PG 2022 correction window reopens today, here's what you can edit

CUET PG 2022: As a final opportunity to candidates, National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reopen the application form correction window of CUET PG 2022. During this window, candidates can edit their personal details and choices of universities.

NTA has decided to reopen the window as some candidates have approached the agency requesting it to allow them for correction in the particulars filled while applying for the exam.

Now, they can edit the following details:

i. Any one - Candidate’s name, or mother’s name or father’s Name.

ii. Date of Birth.

iii. Gender.

iv. Category.

v. PwBD.

vi. Choice of Universities

Among other details, NTA is allowing candidates to make changes to the choice of universities, which means candidates can now apply for an university they did not apply before.

Aspirants should know that this correction facility is not free. “Please note that final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee, if required. In case of change in Category, or PwBD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable,” reads the official notice.

The forms for making these corrections will be made available by evening on September 29, NTA said.

CUET PG 2022 was held from September 1 to 7 and from September 9 to 12. Results of the test have already been declared.

