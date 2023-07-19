National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG 2023 final answer key on July 19, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG can download the answer key through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates CUET PG 2023 final answer key released at cuet.nta.nic.in, download link here (Shutterstock)

CUET PG examination was held from June 5 to 17, 2023. NTA could not arrange exams for all candidates on these exam days. For those who could not be accommodated during June 5-17, NTA conducted the exam again between June 22 and 30, 2023. The CUET PG result of all these exam days are likely to be released together.

CUET PG 2023 final answer key: How to download

To download the answer key candidates can check and download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG 2023 final answer key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result is expected to be announced soon. Candidates can check the results on the official site of CUET PG.

