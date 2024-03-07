CUET PG 2024 Admit Card: Candidates brace for exams on March 11, here are the guidelines you should know

The admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024 examinations are set to be out today on the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The admit cards consist of important details such as the name and address of the exam venue, and exam day guidelines. paper timing and reporting time, among other information, are crucial for the entry of candidates into the examination hall. Candidates appearing for the CUET PG 2024 from March 11 need to go through the important guidelines prescribed by the NTA. (Representational)

With the release of the admit cards today, candidates now gear up for the examinations that from March 11 to 28, 2024. A total of 4,62,589 unique candidates have registered for the examination that will be held in CBT mode.

In this article, we will look at some of the important instructions that candidates need to keep in mind as they brace themselves for day one of the CUET PG exam, as prescribed by the National Testing Authority (NTA). These instructions should also be found on the admit card.

Following are the exam guidelines for candidates:

Candidates must report at the examination centre about 90 Minutes before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates are required to take their seats immediately after entering the exam hall. In case candidates are late, they might miss out on important information that may be announced in the exam hall.

The candidate must mandatorily carry the printed admit card and show, on-demand, for admission in the examination room/hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorized to verify the identity of candidates and may take steps to verify and confirm the identity of candidates.

Candidates should find and sit in their allocated seats only. If candidates are found trying to change the allocated seat, they could face cancellation of candidature.

The candidate should ensure that the Question Paper available on the computer is as per his/her opted subject indicated in the Admit Card. In case, the subject of the Question Paper is other than his/her opted subject, the same may be brought to the notice of the Invigilator concerned.

Candidates can approach the Centre Superintendent/Invigilator in the room for any technical assistance, first aid emergency, or any other information during the examination.

If a candidate is found appearing in more than one shift/date by furnishing false information, the candidature will stand cancelled and the result will not be declared.

The NTA will not be holding a retest for those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of the test for any reason.

