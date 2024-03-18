CUET PG 2024 admit card for March 22 exam released on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET PG 2024, scheduled for March 24. Candidates can download it from the website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET PG March 22 admit card released on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On that day, the NTA will hold Healthcare & Hospital Management, Dance, Linguistics, Urdu, Atmospheric Science, B.Ed. Humanities and Social Sciences, Life Science, Baudha Darshan/Buddhist Studies and Statistics papers in three shifts.

The exam will continue till March 28 and hall tickets of the remaining examinations will be released later.

“Admit Card of candidates appearing for the examination scheduled to be held on 22nd March 2024, are hosted on https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/. Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later dates beyond 22nd March 2024 will also be updated and released subsequently,” the NTA notification reads.

Login credentials required to download CUET PG admit cards are:

Application number Date of birth.

After downloading the admit cards, candidates are advised to check and ensure that personal details (name, photo, signature), subjects, exam date and time, exam centre name and address, etc. have been printed correctly. In the case of any error, they can report it to the NTA at 011-40759000 or via email at cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

The admit cards will also contain important instructions for the exam day.

Steps to download CUET PG 2024 admit card

Go to the exam website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Open the CUET PG admit card download tab.

Enter your application number and date of birth and log in.

Your hall ticket will be displayed.

Download it and take a printout of it for the exam day (print all pages, in colour and on an A4-size paper).

NTA has clarified that admit cards will not be sent by post. It has asked candidates to preserve a copy of the admit card in good condition for future reference.