National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key on July 12, 2023. Candidates can check the final answer key and download it from the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in. CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key released at nta.ac.in, download link here (Shutterstock)

CUET UG 2023 exam was conducted in phases between May 21 and June 23, 2023. The examination was conducted in 387 cities in India and 24 cities outside the country. Around 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year. To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Go to latest updates and you will find the link of final answer key.

Click on CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key link.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CUET UG result is expected to be announced soon. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET UG.

