CUET UG 2024 begins today, all papers of 1st day postponed in Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the third edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2024) today, May 15. On the first day of the entrance examination, university aspirants will appear for Chemistry, Biology, English and General Test papers. A day ahead of the exam, the NTA informed that these four papers have been postponed in Delhi due to “unavoidable reasons” and will be held on May 29. Revised admit cards will be issued to affected candidates, it said. CUET UG 2024 begins today (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

“Please note that the examination scheduled on 15 May 2024 wilI be held as per earlier communicated schedule in all other cities across the Country (including Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Noida) and abroad. Further examinations scheduled on other dates (16n May, 17n May & 18h May 2024) at all centers including those in Delhi will be held as scheduled,” NTA said in the notification.

The rest of the candidates who will write the above-mentioned papers on the first day must reach their respective venues as per the reporting time and address mentioned on their admit cards.

Items allowed inside exam hall:

Admit card along with self-declaration (undertaking)

A simple transparent ball point pen

Additional photograph (same as uploaded on the application form) to be pasted on the attendance sheet.

Any one of the valid, original photo IDs– school identity card/ PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/Passport/Aadhaar Card (with photograph)/E-Aadhaar with photograph/ Ration Card with photograph/Class 12 board admit card with photograph/ bank passbook with photograph.

PwBD certificate, if applicable

Personal transparent water bottle

Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic

Candidates are advised not to carry any banned items as there may not be arrangement for safe keeping of the same.

For more details regarding the CUET UG 2024, candidates can contact 011 - 40759000 /011 -69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ for updates.