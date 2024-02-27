CUET UG 2024 registration begins; apply at exams.nta.ac.in
National Testing Agency starts registration for CUET UG 2024 today. Exam on May 15 and May 31. Apply online by March 26 at exams.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024 will begin today, February 27. Candidates will be able to submit the application form by March 26. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. CUET UG 2024 Registration Live.
entrance exam for the CUET UG 2024 is scheduled for May 15, 2024, and May 31, 2024. The candidates can correct the applications from March 28 to March 29. The CUET UG admit cards will be available in the Second week of May 2024.
The CUET (UG) - 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
CUET UG 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the examination website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2024 application form link.
Register and proceed with the application
Upload the required documents
Pay the applictaion fee
Submit your form and download the confirmation page.