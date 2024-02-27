CUET UG 2024 registration begins; apply at exams.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024 will begin today, February 27. Candidates will be able to submit the application form by March 26. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. CUET UG 2024 Registration Live. CUET UG 2024 registration commences. Apply online by March 26 at exams.nta.ac.in.

CUET UG 2024 applictaion link

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

entrance exam for the CUET UG 2024 is scheduled for May 15, 2024, and May 31, 2024. The candidates can correct the applications from March 28 to March 29. The CUET UG admit cards will be available in the Second week of May 2024.

The CUET (UG) - 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

CUET UG 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the examination website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2024 application form link.

Register and proceed with the application

Upload the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit your form and download the confirmation page.