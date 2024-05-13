 CUET UG Admit Card 2024: Hall tickets released on exams.nta.ac.in, steps to download here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CUET UG Admit Card 2024: Hall tickets released on exams.nta.ac.in, steps to download here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 13, 2024 03:52 PM IST

The NTA has released the CUET UG 2024 Admit Card on exams.nta.ac.in. Check the steps to download hall tickets here.

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the admit cards or hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 tonight. Candidates appearing in the exams from May 15 can download the hall tickets from the official websites exams.nta.ac.in. CUET UG Hall Tickets live updates

CUET UG Admit Card 2024: NTA releases hall tickets for CUET UG. Check the steps to download. (Pratham Gokhale/HT file image)
CUET UG Admit Card 2024: NTA releases hall tickets for CUET UG. Check the steps to download. (Pratham Gokhale/HT file image)

To download the admit card, candidates need to use their application number and dates of birth.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: CUET UG admit card 2024 released, direct link to download here

Steps to download CUET UG Admit Card 2024:

  • Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the CUET UG Admit Card 2024 link.
  • Furnish your application number, date of birth, and log in.
  • Check and download the CUET UG admit card.
  • Print out a hard copy for further use.

Additionally, candidates need to check for the following details on the hall ticket:

  • Detailed information about the examination centre
  • Reporting time and paper timing
  • Exam day guidelines.

Candidates must essentially carry the admit card and other required documents on the examination day.

It may mentioned here that the CUET UG, this year, is being held in a hybrid mode. While the pen and paper test is scheduled for May 15, 16, 17, and 18, the CBT mode examination will be held on May 21, 22, and 24.

The NTA has already released the exam city slips for the pen and paper mode exams. However, the exam city slips are yet to be released for CBT mode exams.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET UG Admit Card 2024: Hall tickets released on exams.nta.ac.in, steps to download here

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On