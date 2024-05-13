CUET UG Admit Card 2024: Hall tickets released on exams.nta.ac.in, steps to download here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the admit cards or hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 tonight. Candidates appearing in the exams from May 15 can download the hall tickets from the official websites exams.nta.ac.in. CUET UG Hall Tickets live updates CUET UG Admit Card 2024: NTA releases hall tickets for CUET UG. Check the steps to download. (Pratham Gokhale/HT file image)

To download the admit card, candidates need to use their application number and dates of birth.

Steps to download CUET UG Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the CUET UG Admit Card 2024 link.

Furnish your application number, date of birth, and log in.

Check and download the CUET UG admit card.

Print out a hard copy for further use.

Additionally, candidates need to check for the following details on the hall ticket:

Detailed information about the examination centre

Reporting time and paper timing

Exam day guidelines.

Candidates must essentially carry the admit card and other required documents on the examination day.

It may mentioned here that the CUET UG, this year, is being held in a hybrid mode. While the pen and paper test is scheduled for May 15, 16, 17, and 18, the CBT mode examination will be held on May 21, 22, and 24.

The NTA has already released the exam city slips for the pen and paper mode exams. However, the exam city slips are yet to be released for CBT mode exams.