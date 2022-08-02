Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET UG Phase 2 exam admit card released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, get link here

competitive exams
Published on Aug 02, 2022 11:08 AM IST
  • NTA has released the CUET UG Phase 2 admit card for the exam to be held on to be held on August 4, August5 and August 6.
ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG Phase 2 admit card for the exam to be held on to be held on August 4, August5 and August 6. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can download their admit card by Logging in to their account

The Phase I of CUET (UG) 2022 was conducted from 15 to 20 July 2022 in 247 Centres throughout 160 cities. Due to several entrance exams like MHTCET, BITSAT, NATA, etc., some candidates who were initially scheduled to appear on August 4, 5, and 6 of 2022 are now scheduled to appear on August 12, 13, and 14 of 2022.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

CUET UG Phase 2 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the home page, click on the admit card link

Key in your log in credentials

Download CUET admit card and take a printout for future use.

Notification here

Topics
admit card. hall ticket
admit card. hall ticket
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
