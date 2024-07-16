CUET UG re-test admit card released, exam on July 19

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for the CUET UG re-test which is scheduled to be held on July 19. Candidates can download it from exams.nta.ac.in. CUET UG re-test admit card released (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The provisional answer key of the test was issued earlier this month, and after that, the NTA said it is reviewing grievances received from candidates up to June 30 and complaints sent between July 7 and 9.

Read: CUET UG Result: JNU, DU plan weekend classes, shorter breaks to rejig calendar amid delayed admissions

If required, a re-test will be conducted, the NTA informed. Later, the agency confirmed that the CUET UG re-exam for affected candidates will be held on July 19 and now, it has issued admit cards for the test.

CUET UG re-test admit card download link

The NTA conducted the CUET UG 2024 examination in hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 at various exam centres located in 379 cities. The exam was held for around 13.48 lakh candidates.

Read: CUET UG 2024: Delay in result may push first semester classes to August 16, says DU Vice Chancellor

The provisional answer key was issued on July 7 and objections were invited till July 9.

"Based on the feedback of the subject experts, the final answer keys are being prepared, and the same will be uploaded soon on the official website of the CUET (UG) – 2024," NTA said in the re-test notification.

After the final answer key, the result of the entrance test will be declared. CUET UG result was tentatively scheduled for June 30.

Amid uncertainty around the declaration of results, universities like JNU and DU are planning to hold weekend classes and have a shorter winter break to compensate for delayed admissions.