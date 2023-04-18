CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 not today, to be released on April 24

Cochin University of Science and Technology has postponed the release date of admit cards for its Common Admission Test. As per latest information, CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card will be issued on April 24. Previously, the admit card release date was April 18. Candidates can download it from the admission portal of the university, admissions.cusat.ac.in, once released. CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card release date postponed, it will be out on April 24 at admissions.cusat.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CUSAT CAT 2023 is scheduled for May 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2023. Candidates can download admit cards till the last exam day – May 6.

The university has uploaded previous year's question papers on the admission portal. Aspirants can download it and check the exam pattern and types of questions asked. Cut-off ranks of previous exams are also available on the website.

Once released, CUSAT CAT 2023 admit cards can be downloaded following these steps:

How to download CUSAT CAT admit card 2023

Go to the official website for CUSAT CAT 2023 – admissions.cusat.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the admit card link and login (or login to the candidate portal and open the admit card download link.

View and download the CUSAT CAT admit card.