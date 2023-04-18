Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 not today, to be released on April 24

CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 not today, to be released on April 24

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 18, 2023 11:51 AM IST

As per latest information, CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 will be released on April 24 at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Cochin University of Science and Technology has postponed the release date of admit cards for its Common Admission Test. As per latest information, CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card will be issued on April 24. Previously, the admit card release date was April 18. Candidates can download it from the admission portal of the university, admissions.cusat.ac.in, once released.

CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card release date postponed, it will be out on April 24 at admissions.cusat.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card release date postponed, it will be out on April 24 at admissions.cusat.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CUSAT CAT 2023 is scheduled for May 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2023. Candidates can download admit cards till the last exam day – May 6.

The university has uploaded previous year's question papers on the admission portal. Aspirants can download it and check the exam pattern and types of questions asked. Cut-off ranks of previous exams are also available on the website.

Once released, CUSAT CAT 2023 admit cards can be downloaded following these steps:

How to download CUSAT CAT admit card 2023

Go to the official website for CUSAT CAT 2023 – admissions.cusat.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the admit card link and login (or login to the candidate portal and open the admit card download link.

View and download the CUSAT CAT admit card.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card.
admit card.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out