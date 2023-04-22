CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 released at admissions.cusat.ac.in, get link here

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has released the admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 today, April 22, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in. The CAT examination 2023 is scheduled from 03 May 2023 to 06 May 2023. Candidates will be able to download the CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card through their CUSAT registration number and date of birth. CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 released at admissions.cusat.ac.in

The Test Center details, Exam Date, and Exam Timing will be mentioned on the admit card. The Mock test link is available in the UG PG Candidates profile. The previous year's question paper is also available on the official website.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

CUSAT CAT admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website of CUSAT at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Log in to your profile and click on the admit card link

Check and download your CUSAT CAT admit card.