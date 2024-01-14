close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Delhi schools to commence classes from 9 am onwards due to cold weather

Delhi schools to commence classes from 9 am onwards due to cold weather

PTI |
Jan 14, 2024 05:37 PM IST

Due to cold weather, Delhi schools are to commence classes from 9 am onwards.

Delhi schools will commence classes from 9 am onwards due to cold weather conditions, according to a circular from the Delhi government's Directorate of Education on Sunday.

Delhi schools to start classes from 9 am due to cold weather conditions
Delhi schools to start classes from 9 am due to cold weather conditions

The DoE has further directed schools not to hold classes beyond 5 pm.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The national capital continued to reel under severe cold conditions on Sunday as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.5 degrees Celsius -- this winter's lowest -- and a thick layer of fog was seen in several parts of the city.

"It is directed that all students of government and private schools shall join back classes in physical mode starting January 15 (Monday). This includes nursery, KG and primary classes as well.

"However, taking precaution in view of the prevailing foggy conditions, no school(including double-shift schools) will start before 9 am and have classes beyond 5 pm till further directions," the circular read.

All teaching and non-teaching staff shall report for duty as usual, it said, adding school heads must inform all students, parents and staff about the revised schedule on Sunday.

Delhi's minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was four notches below of the season's average. The IMD has predicted very dense fog and cold wave conditions for over two days in the national capital.

The city could see dense fog till January 20, the weather department said.

Earlier, winter vacations in city schools were extended from January 6 to January 12 for primary class students in view of cold wave conditions.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On