DNB PDCET 2023 registration ends on March 30, apply at natboard.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 28, 2023 02:16 PM IST

DNB PDCET 2023 registration will close down on March 30, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will end the registration process for DNB PDCET 2023 on March 30, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for DNB - Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test – 2023 can do it through the official site of NBE at nbe.edu.in.

The edit window will open on April 3 and will close on April 5, 2023. The admit card will be issued on April 18 and examination will be conducted on April 23, 2023. The result will be declared on May 22, 2023. To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for DNB PDCET 2023

DNB PDCET 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on DNB PDCET 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fees is 5000/-, excluding charges as may be applicable by various payment gateways. The prescribed exam fee should be remitted through payment gateway provided using a Credit Card or a Debit Card issued by banks in India. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBE.

