DTE Maharashtra admissions: Registration for diploma courses begins on July 10

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra will begin the registration for the post-HSC full-time Diploma courses on Saturday, July 10. Candidates Interested in Pharmacy, Surface Coating Technology, and Hotel Management & Catering Technology programs can visit the official website of DTE Maharashtra for more details.

The last day to apply for post- HSC diploma courses is August 2.

The final merit list will be released on August 10.

Eligibility criteria:

For Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy ( Maharashtra State / All India Candidates)

The candidates should have passed the 12th examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or Mathematics or any other qualification approved by the Pharmacy Council of India as equivalent to the above examination.

For Post HSC Diploma in Surface Coating Technology (Maharashtra State / Jammu – Kashmir and Ladakh Migrant Candidates)

The candidates should have passed HSC Science with subjects English, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

For post-HSC diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology(Maharashtra State / Jammu – Kashmir and Ladakh Migrant / All India Candidates)

Candidates should have passed the 10+2/ HSC examination or its equivalent with at least a 35% aggregate mark

All the candidates applying for the above mentioned courses should be Indian Citizens.

Application fee:

The application fee is ₹400 for General Category (Candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), J&K, and Ladakh Migrant candidates)

The application fee is ₹300 for Reserved Category Candidates (SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS)& Persons with Disability (Divyang) Candidates belonging to Maharashtra State only.

How to apply for Post HSC diploma courses

Candidates can apply online through the official website of DTE at http://posthscdiploma2021.dtemaharashtra.gov.in/. candidates have to upload the required documents and select the appropriate mode of scrutiny of the Application form. The document verification and confirmation for admission in the diploma course will be through E-Scrutiny mode and Physical scrutiny mode. Candidates can select the appropriate mode that is The document verification and confirmation for admission in the diploma course will be through E-Scrutiny mode and Physical scrutiny mode. Candidates can select the appropriate mode convenient to them

For detailed notification visit the official website of DTE at http://www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in/