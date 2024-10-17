EXIM Bank has released the EXIM Bank MT Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for the Management Trainee posts examination can download the admit card through the official website of EXIM Bank at eximbankindia.in. EXIM Bank MT Admit Card 2024 released at eximbankindia.in, download link here

The admit card is available on the website till October 26, 2024.

The written examination will be held in October 2024. The examination and interviews will be conducted in the following cities: Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, New Delhi, Trichy, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Guwahati.

The written test will consist of two parts: Part 1 and Part 2. Part 1 will have 40-mark questions, and Part 2 will have 60-mark questions. The duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

EXIM Bank MT Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of EXIM Bank at eximbankindia.in.

Click on careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on EXIM Bank MT Admit Card 2024 link.

Now enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final list shall be drawn based on the candidate's overall performance in the Written examination and interviews. The marks obtained in the written examination out of [100 with 70% weightage] and Interview [Out of 100 with 30% weightage] shall form the basis for the final selection.

The registration process started on September 18 and ended on October 7, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of EXIM Bank.