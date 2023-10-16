News / Education / Competitive Exams / FMGE December 2023: Registration to begin today at natboard.edu.in, here’s how to apply

FMGE December 2023: Registration to begin today at natboard.edu.in, here’s how to apply

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 16, 2023 08:37 AM IST

FMGE December 2023 registration to begin today at natboard.edu.in. The steps is given below.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will begin the registration process for FMGE December 2023 on October 16, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination Screening Test can do it through the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

FMGE December 2023: Registration to begin today at natboard.edu.in(HT FILE)
FMGE December 2023: Registration to begin today at natboard.edu.in(HT FILE)

The last date to apply is till October 25, 2023. Candidates who are required to have the eligibility certificate are not permitted to apply for Screening Test without the Eligibility Certificate issued by the National Medical Commission. Candidates who want the eligibility certification should apply through National Medical Commission’s website during this tenure.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

FMGE December 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on FMGE December 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and click on submit.
  • Now login to the account and fill the application form.
  • Once the application form is filled, make the payment of application fees and upload the necessary documents.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

FMGE December 2023 will be conducted in December. The exam dates have not been shared by the Board or Commission yet. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out