GATE 2024: Is your application under scrutiny? Here's why

Responding to a GATE 2024 candidate on X (previously Twitter) who asked why his application form is under scrutiny, organising institute IISc Bangalore informed that it has been done to ensure accuracy of information shared. There is no need to worry if the form and the fee have been submitted, it said. GATE 2024: Here's why your application is under scrutiny(HT FILE)

If there is any issue, the candidate will be notified, IISC said.

"Why my application status is showing "Your application is under scrutiny"? What does it mean? I have completed all formalities from filling form to paying fees. Please tell me about this as only 5 days left in closing registration," Utkarsh Yadav asked.

“All applications undergo scrutiny for accuracy of information submitted. As long as you have submitted your application along with fee payment, nothing to worry! We will contact you if there are any issues with your application and will give you a window to rectify errors,” the official handle of GATE 2024 replied.

The deadline for submitting GATE 2024 without any late fee is September 29. After this date, forms can be submitted till October 13 on payment of a late fee.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the GOAPS portal on gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The exam will be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2023. Admit cards will be issued on January 3.

Steps to apply for GATE 2024

Go to the exam website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Open the application link.

Go to the registration page and submit details. Your login credentials will be generated.

Now login using your credentials and fill the form.

Upload documents, make payment.

Submit your form.

Save a copy of the confirmation page.

Candidates who have an undergraduate degree in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture or Humanities can apply for the exam.

Students who are in the third year of the UG degree in these disciplines can also apply for the exam.

For aspirants who are studying/have studied outside India, the eligibility requirement is third year of the UG degree programme in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities or a degree of at least three year's duration in these disciplines.

GATE 2024 application fee for SC, ST, PwD or Female categories is ₹900 during the regular and ₹1,400 during the extended period.

For all others, the fee is ₹1,800 during the regular and ₹2,300 during the extended period.

