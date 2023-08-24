GATE 2024 registration likely from today on gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is expected to begin registrations for the 2024 edition of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2024 today. Candidates can submit their forms on gate2024.iisc.ac.in when the process begins. GATE 2024 registration likely from today(HT File)

GATE 2024 will be held from February 3 to 11. The detailed schedule has also been issued.

From next year, a new paper on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA) will be introduced in the exam, IISc has informed.

The exam will be held on four days – February 3, 4, 10 and 11. There will be two shifts: from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

How to apply for GATE 2024

Go to the exam website and open the registration link. Register and get your login details. Now login and fill the application form. Upload documents and make payment of fee. Submit the form and save the final page.

The GATE exam tests candidates' understanding in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture and Humanities.

GATE scores are used for admission and financial assistance for masters and doctorate programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and Humanities subjects.

Some PSUs also use GATE result in their recruitment processes.

