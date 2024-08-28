GATE 2025 application process begins, here's how to apply for the test

GATE 2025 Registration: Registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2025 has started. Eligible candidates cab appear for the examination on gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The direct link and other details are given below. As per the GATE 2024 schedule, the application deadline is September 26 (without late fee).

This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee) will administer the test.

GATE 2025 registration: Direct link

By paying the late fee, candidates can apply for the test up to October 7.

The examination will be conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025, and in two shifts on all exam days. A candidate can appear for a maximum of two subjects in GATE 2025.

Steps to apply for GATE 2025

Go to gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The link to apply for GATE 2025 (GOAPS portal) will be given. Open it. Enter the requested details and register. Now, proceed to fill the application form. Enter the asked information, upload documents and make payment of the exam fee. Submit the details and and save a copy of the confirmation page.

As informed by IIT Roorkee, the application fee for GATE 2025 is ₹900 for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates during the regular period. During the extended period of application, the application fee is ₹1,400.

For other candidates, the application fee is ₹1,800 during the regular and ₹2,300 during the extended period.

For further information about the application process, candidates can check the official website of GATE 2025.