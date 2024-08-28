 GATE 2025 application process begins, here's how to apply for the test | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

GATE 2025 application process begins, here's how to apply for the test

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 28, 2024 08:36 PM IST

GATE 2025 Registration: This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee) will administer the test

GATE 2025 Registration: Registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2025 has started. Eligible candidates cab appear for the examination on gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The direct link and other details are given below.

As per the GATE 2024 schedule, the application deadline is September 26 (without late fee).
As per the GATE 2024 schedule, the application deadline is September 26 (without late fee).

This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee) will administer the test.

GATE 2025 registration: Direct link

As per the GATE 2024 schedule, the application deadline is September 26 (without late fee).

By paying the late fee, candidates can apply for the test up to October 7.

The examination will be conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025, and in two shifts on all exam days. A candidate can appear for a maximum of two subjects in GATE 2025.

Steps to apply for GATE 2025

  1. Go to gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
  2. The link to apply for GATE 2025 (GOAPS portal) will be given. Open it.
  3. Enter the requested details and register.
  4. Now, proceed to fill the application form.
  5. Enter the asked information, upload documents and make payment of the exam fee.
  6. Submit the details and and save a copy of the confirmation page.

As informed by IIT Roorkee, the application fee for GATE 2025 is 900 for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates during the regular period. During the extended period of application, the application fee is 1,400.

For other candidates, the application fee is 1,800 during the regular and 2,300 during the extended period.

For further information about the application process, candidates can check the official website of GATE 2025.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2025 application process begins, here's how to apply for the test
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On