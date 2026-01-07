GATE 2026 admit card releasing today? Here’s what an official said

The admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 may not be released today (January 7), despite multiple news reports saying that it was expected. An official from the organising institute, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, told Hindustan Times that the information will be made available on the exam website. GATE 2026 admit card news live updates

Originally, the admit card was scheduled to be out on January 2, but it has been delayed. A message displayed on the official website reads: "The release date of the GATE 2026 admit card has been postponed. The revised release date will be announced soon."

The IIT Guwahati official also informed that the fresh date for GATE 2026 admit card release will be communicated to candidates at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled for February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. It will be held in two shifts- the first or forenoon shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second or afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

There will be 30 test papers in the exam, and a candidate will be allowed to appear for up to two test papers.