Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Gujarat SET 2022 answer key out at www.gujaratset.in, here's direct link

Gujarat SET 2022 answer key out at www.gujaratset.in, here's direct link

competitive exams
Published on Nov 07, 2022 12:46 PM IST

GSET 2022 answer key has be released by the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

Gujarat SET 2022 answer key out at www.gujaratset.in
Gujarat SET 2022 answer key out at www.gujaratset.in
ByHT Education Desk

Gujarat State Eligibility Test, GSET 2022 answer key has be released by the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. Candidates who took the GSET 2022 examination can download the answer key from the official website at www.gujaratset.in.

Candidates can raise objections till November 19 in offline format. Candidates can submit their grievances in offline format in to the Member Secretary, Gujarat State Eligibility Test, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, B - Block, Chameli Baug, Nr. University Guest House, Prof. C. C. Mehta Road, Vadodara - 390 002. Candidates have to pay demand draft of 1000.

Direct link here

Gujarat SET 2022 answer key: How to check

Visit the official website at www.gujaratset.in

Log in to download answer key

Check and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat answer key
gujarat answer key

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out