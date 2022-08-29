Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Gujarat SET 2022 registration begins at gujaratset.in, know how to apply

Gujarat SET 2022 registration begins at gujaratset.in, know how to apply

competitive exams
Published on Aug 29, 2022 11:49 AM IST

GSET 2022 registrations commenced at www.gujaratset.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Gujarat State Eligibility Test or GSET 2022 registrations begins on August 29. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at gujaratset.in. The deadline for the submission of application form is September 29.

The Gujarat State Eligibility Test will be conducted on November 6. The duration of the GSET 2022 exam is three hours. Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 10.30 AM and Paper II from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM.

Gujarat SET 2022 application fee: The application fee is 900 for the candidates from General/ General (EWS/SEBC). the application fee is 700 for SC/ ST/ and transgender category. PwD candidates have to pay 100.

Here's the direct link to apply

Gujarat SET 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at gujaratset.ac.in

Pay the application fee

Register yourself and login to apply

Fill in the details and submit the form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Notification here

