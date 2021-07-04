Gujarat state eligibility test (GSET): Check date, eligibility, other details

Gujarat state eligibility test (GSET) for the selection of Assistant Professors will be held on December 26. The exam will be conducted by The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara in Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Patan, Bhavnagar, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Godhra, Junagadh, Valsad and Bhuj.

The application forms for this exam is available on the official website gujaratset.in and gujaratset.ac.in. The last date for submission of application forms is July 21.

GSET 2021 Eligibility Criteria

• Only those candidates are eligible to appear in the GSET who have completed or are studying in the final year or semester of a UGC specified Master’s degree in a subject of GSET.

• On degrees other than those prescribe, the official notification reads, “The candidates having Post Graduate diploma / certificate awarded by Indian University/Institute or Foreign degree / diploma / certificate awarded by the Foreign University / Institute should in their own interest, ascertain the equivalence *of their diploma / degree / certificate, with Master's degree of recognized Indian Universities from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi.”

• The Ph.D. degree holders whose Master’s level examination had been completed by 19th September, 1991 will be eligible for a relaxation of 5% in aggregate marks for appearing in the GSET.,

• Candidates whose subject is not included in the list of GSET subjects may appear in UGC NET / UGC – CSIR NET which is held twice a year.

The exam would comprise two papers. The first paper would carry 50 questions and the second paper would carry 100 questions.