Gujarat TET 2022: Registration for TET 1 and 2 begins on Oct 21, notification soon

Published on Oct 15, 2022

Gujarat TET 2022 registration for TET 1 and TET 2 begins on October 21, 2022. The notification will be released soon.

By Papri Chanda, New Delhi

Gujarat government will begin the registration process for Gujarat TET 2022 on October 21, 2022. The TET 1 and TET 2 registration process will begin next week. The notification for Teacher Eligibility Test will be released soon on the official website of state board.

The TET 1 examination will be conducted for becoming a teacher in class 1 to 5 and TET 2 exam will be conducted for becoming a teacher in class 6 to 8. Around 3.5 lakh students will be able to appear for the examination.

The notice was shared by Jitu Vaghani, State Education Minister of Gujarat on his official twitter handle. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of Gujarat State Education Department at gujarat-education.gov.in.
  • Click on registration link and fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of Gujarat Education Board.

