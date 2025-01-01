Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB has extended the GUJCET 2025 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for Gujarat Common Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of GSEB at gujcet.gseb.org. GUJCET 2025 registration date extended till January 7, apply at gujcet.gseb.org

Earlier the last date to apply was December 31, 2024, which has been extended till January 7, 2025. To apply for the entrance test, candidates will have to go through 4 stages for filling the registration form which includes registration, login, payment and process of filling the application form.

The name details have to be filled in according to the Standard-12th Examination application form. Candidates belonging to other boards than Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have to fill in the above name details according to their Standard-12th Examination application form, in which they can fill in their First Name in the ‘Surname Column,’ Second Name in the ‘Student Name Column,’ and Last Name in the ‘Guardian Column.’

GUJCET 2025: How to register

Follow the steps given below to apply online for GUJCET 2025.

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on GUJCET 2025 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹350/—for all candidates. Payment should be made online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of GUJCET.