Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

GUJCET 2025 registration date extended till January 7, apply at gujcet.gseb.org

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 01, 2025 12:49 PM IST

GUJCET 2025 registration date have been extended till January 7, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB has extended the GUJCET 2025 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for Gujarat Common Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of GSEB at gujcet.gseb.org.

GUJCET 2025 registration date extended till January 7, apply at gujcet.gseb.org
GUJCET 2025 registration date extended till January 7, apply at gujcet.gseb.org

Earlier the last date to apply was December 31, 2024, which has been extended till January 7, 2025. To apply for the entrance test, candidates will have to go through 4 stages for filling the registration form which includes registration, login, payment and process of filling the application form.

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI paper 2 exam date announced at ssc.gov.in

The name details have to be filled in according to the Standard-12th Examination application form. Candidates belonging to other boards than Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have to fill in the above name details according to their Standard-12th Examination application form, in which they can fill in their First Name in the ‘Surname Column,’ Second Name in the ‘Student Name Column,’ and Last Name in the ‘Guardian Column.’

Direct link to register for GUJCET 2025

GUJCET 2025: How to register

Follow the steps given below to apply online for GUJCET 2025.

  • Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.
  • Click on GUJCET 2025 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once registration is done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 350/—for all candidates. Payment should be made online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of GUJCET.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On