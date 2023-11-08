close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Haryana NMMSS 2023 admit card releasing tomorrow at bseh.org.in, notice here

Haryana NMMSS 2023 admit card releasing tomorrow at bseh.org.in, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 08, 2023 02:57 PM IST

Haryana NMMSS 2023 admit card will be released tomorrow, November 9, 2023 at bseh.org.in.

Board of School Education, Haryana will release Haryana NMMSS 2023 admit card on November 9, 2023. Candidates who will appear for National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme can download the admit card through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.

The admit card can also be downloaded by appearing candidates from the official website of SCERT, Haryana at scertharyana.gov.in.

To download the admit card, candidates will required their aadhaar card number and date of birth. candidates can follow the steps to download the admit card given below.

Haryana NMMSS 2023 admit card: How to download

  • Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
  • Click on Haryana NMMSS 2023 admit card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination will be conducted on November 19, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. Haryana NMMSS exam will be conducted in a single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm. The examination will comprise questions from the mental ability test and scholastic ability test. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.

Official Notice Here 

