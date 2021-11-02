HPPSC Administrative Combined Competitive Prelims results declared, direct link

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on Tuesday, November 1 declared the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website of HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC conducted the preliminary examination on September 26. A total of 348 candidates have qualified for the written examination which will be conducted in the month of December 2021

Here is the direct link to check the HPPSC Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination result

HPPSC Combined Competitive Prelims result: Know how to check

Visit the official website of HPPSC

On the homepage on the, what’s new section click on the link given to check the prelims result

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check your result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Note: For more information candidates may contact the Commission’s Office during the working hours from 10am to 5pm on telephone Number 0177-2624313 (Extension 219) on any working day.