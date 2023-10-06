HPSC MO answer key 2023 out at hpsc.gov.in, get link and know how to download

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Medical Officer(s) Group-A, (HCMS-I) in ESI Health Care, Labour Department, Haryana (Advertisement No. l/2023 dated 06.01.2023). Candidates can download the HPSC MO answer keys from the official website at hpsc.gov.in. HPSC releases provisional answer key for Medical Officer(s) Group-A in ESI Health Care, Haryana

The HPSC MO group A examination was conducted on October 1 and candidates were able to raise objections till October 8. Candidates have to pay ₹250 as an objection fee for each objection.

HPSC MO answer key 2023: Know how to check and raise objections

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here To File Objection Only According To Standard Question Booklet And Answer Key Uploaded By The Commission For The Posts Of Medical Officer(S) Group-A, (HCMS-I) In ESI Health Care, Labour Department, Haryana (Advt. No. 1/2023) (Exam Held On 01.10.2023) Upto 08.10.2023”

Key in your login credentials

Check the MOn answer key link

Raise objections, if any

