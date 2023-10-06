News / Education / Competitive Exams / HPSC MO answer key 2023 out at hpsc.gov.in, get link and know how to download

HPSC MO answer key 2023 out at hpsc.gov.in, get link and know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 06, 2023 06:06 PM IST

HPSC releases provisional answer key for Medical Officer(s) Group-A exam

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Medical Officer(s) Group-A, (HCMS-I) in ESI Health Care, Labour Department, Haryana (Advertisement No. l/2023 dated 06.01.2023). Candidates can download the HPSC MO answer keys from the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC releases provisional answer key for Medical Officer(s) Group-A in ESI Health Care, Haryana
HPSC releases provisional answer key for Medical Officer(s) Group-A in ESI Health Care, Haryana

The HPSC MO group A examination was conducted on October 1 and candidates were able to raise objections till October 8. Candidates have to pay 250 as an objection fee for each objection.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Direct link to raise objection 

HPSC MO answer key 2023: Know how to check and raise objections

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here To File Objection Only According To Standard Question Booklet And Answer Key Uploaded By The Commission For The Posts Of Medical Officer(S) Group-A, (HCMS-I) In ESI Health Care, Labour Department, Haryana (Advt. No. 1/2023) (Exam Held On 01.10.2023) Upto 08.10.2023”

Key in your login credentials

Check the MOn answer key link

Raise objections, if any

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out