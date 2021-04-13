IAF CASB Airmen 2021 exam postponed due to COVID19 surge

Central Airmen Selection Board has postponed IAF CASB Airmen 2021 examination. The examination Group X and Y posts that was scheduled to be conducted on April 18 to April 24, 2021 remains postponed. The new exam dates will be released by the Board in due course of time on the official site of CASB on airmenselection.cdac.in.

The official notice reads, “In view of fresh restrictions imposed by various State Governments due to current COVID situation, STAR 01/2021 automated e-Pariksha scheduled from 18 Apr 21 to 24 Apr 21 has been postponed to a later date. Further, updates will be uploaded on CASB web portal airmenselection.cdac.in. Candidates are required to follow the web portal regularly.”

The exam city link was activated on April 9, 2021 and the admit card was scheduled to release on April 16, 2021.

The total duration of the online test for Group Y will be for 60 minutes and shall comprise of English, Physics and Mathematics as per CBSE syllabus and both Group X and Y will be for 85 minutes and shall comprise of English, Physics and Mathematics as per CBSE syllabus and reasoning and general awareness.

The result of Phase I and the list of shortlisted candidates for Phase II based on their performance in Phase I online test, will be declared within one month from the date of online exam.





