IBPS Clerk 2022: Exam today, check exam pattern, sample questions here

competitive exams
Published on Sep 03, 2022 01:29 PM IST

IBPS Clerk 2022 exam today. Candidates can check the exam pattern and sample questions below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is conducting IBPS Clerk 2022 examination today, September 3, 2022. The preliminary examination will be conducted for shortlisted candidates across the country at various exam centres.

IBPS Clerk 2022: Exam pattern

The prelims examination will consist of objective type of questions for 100 marks. The exam will be for 1 hour duration consisting of 3 sections- English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. English language will comprise of 30 questions carrying 1 mark each and Numerical and Reasoning will comprise of 35 questions carrying 1 mark each.

The candidates shall be required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test. Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the Total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination.

IBPS Clerk 2022 sample questions

IBPS Clerk 2022: How to download sample questions

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the sample questions given below.

  • Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS Clerk 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Information Handout.
  • PDF file will open where candidates can check sample questions.
  • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
