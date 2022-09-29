IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 released at ibps.in, download link here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 on September 29, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the online main exam can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The admit card for main examination will be available on the website from September 29 to October 8, 2022. The examination will be conducted on October 8, 2022. The exam will comprise of 190 questions and maximum marks is 200. The exam duration is for 160 minutes. Candidates who will appear for the exam can follow the steps to download the admit card.

Direct link to download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.