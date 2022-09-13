Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS clerk prelims scores 2022 out at ibps.in, download office assistant score

IBPS clerk prelims scores 2022 out at ibps.in, download office assistant score

competitive exams
Published on Sep 13, 2022 08:16 PM IST

IBPS clerk prelims scores 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has declared the result of the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2022, today i.e on September 13, 2022.

IBPS clerk prelims scores 2022: Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website ibps.in(ibps.in)
IBPS clerk prelims scores 2022: Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website ibps.in(ibps.in)
ByHT Education Desk

IBPS clerk prelims scores 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has declared the result of the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2022, today i.e on September 13, 2022. Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website ibps.in

The candidates will need their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth to access their scorecard for Group 'B' - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts.

There will be no interview round. Candidates qualified in the preliminary examination will have to appear for the Mains exam. The marks obtained only in the main examination will be considered for final merit listing.

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of the bank at ibps.in

Click on the link that reads “Click here to View Your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XI-Office Assistant (Multipurpose)”

Key in your registration number and password

Login and your scorecard will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps result ibps.in clerk + 1 more
ibps result ibps.in clerk

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out