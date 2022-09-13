IBPS clerk prelims scores 2022 out at ibps.in, download office assistant score

IBPS clerk prelims scores 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has declared the result of the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2022, today i.e on September 13, 2022. Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website ibps.in

The candidates will need their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth to access their scorecard for Group 'B' - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts.

There will be no interview round. Candidates qualified in the preliminary examination will have to appear for the Mains exam. The marks obtained only in the main examination will be considered for final merit listing.

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of the bank at ibps.in

Click on the link that reads “Click here to View Your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XI-Office Assistant (Multipurpose)”

Key in your registration number and password

Login and your scorecard will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.