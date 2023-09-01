News / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS PO exam admit card 2023 Officers (Scale-I) admit released at ibps.in, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 01, 2023 05:18 PM IST

IBPS released the admit card for IBPS RRB Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) main exam on September 1, 2023. Candidates can download it from the official website.

The IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023 for Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on September 1, 2023. On the official website, www.ibps.in, candidates can download their admit cards for the main exam. Candidates can download their admit card for the main examination using their Registration No / Roll No and Password / Date of Birth.

IBPS RRB Officers ( Scale-I) admit card direct link

The online Main examination for the post of recruitment to the post of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) in the regional rural banks will be conducted on September 10.

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card.

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the online main call letter for (CRP-RRBs-XII) - Officers (Scale-I)

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

