CA, CS, ICWA qualifications equivalent to PG degree: UGC
Candidates who qualify for the Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS), or Cost and Works Accountant (ICWA) exams will now be treated equivalent to postgraduate degree holders, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC).
"The UGC had received requests from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, to consider the qualification being awarded by them -- CA, CS and ICWA, equivalent to post-graduation degrees," the UGC said in an official order.
"To consider this, a committee was constituted by the UGC. The commission considered recommendation of the expert committee and resolved that CA, CS and ICWA qualification be considered equivalent to PG degrees," it added.
Welcoming the move, the ICAI tweeted, "the University Grants Commission @ugc_india has resolved that CA Qualification will be treated equivalent to PG Degree based on requests submitted from @theicai. This will not only help CAs for pursuing higher studies but will also facilitate the mobility of Indian CAs globally".
The ICSI said the move will leverage the profession across the globe.
"This recognition will leverage the company secretary profession across the globe, giving the members of the institute an opportunity to pursue PhD in Commerce and Allied Disciplines," it said in a release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CA, CS, ICWA qualifications equivalent to PG degree: UGC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab Civil Services Mains 2020: Registration begins at ppsc.gov.in
- Punjab Civil Services Mains 2020: Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can apply for the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 online at ppsc.gov.in on or before March 22, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPTET to be conducted on July 25, check details
- The online registration will begin on May 18 afternoon. The last date of registration is June 1 while candidates may deposit the registration fee by June 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Mains 2021 March session exam begins today
- JEE Mains 2021: The examinations will be conducted in two shifts, i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 to 6 pm. The admit card for the March session exam was released by the agency on its official website.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to make it to a top MBA college? Here are the best expert tips for you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DSSSB AE Tier-2 examination schedule 2021 released, check here
- DSSSB AE Tier-2 examination schedule 2021: Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB AE Tier-2 recruitment examination under advt. no 01/2019 can check the schedule online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEET to be conducted only once this year, says Union Education Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEET UG 2021: All you need to know about medical entrance exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Olympiad 2021 rescheduled, to be held on April 11, check details
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) On Monday rescheduled the ‘Assam Olympiad’ examination and will now conduct it on Sunday April 11, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSBC Fireman recruitment examination 2021 to be held on June 6, check details
- CSBC Fireman recruitment examination 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can check the exam date notification online at csbc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC 5th phase exam to be held as per schedule amidst lockdown in Nagpur
- RRB NTPC 5th phase exam 2021: According to the notification, the board will be conducting the RRB NTPC 5th phase examination in Nagpur as per the schedule irrespective of the lockdown imposed by the Maharashtra government in order to curb the spread of Covid cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2021 can download their hall tickets online at joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before March 17, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021 released, here's how to download
- The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the hall ticket or admit card for the Stenographer recruitment Phase 1 examination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AISSEE final answer key 2021 released at aissee.nta.nic.in, check here
- AISSEE final answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the AISSEE examination 2021 can check their final answer key online at aissee.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSMSSB Rajasthan Stenographer Phase 1 exam admit card 2021 released, direct link
- The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the Stenographer recruitment exam Phase 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox