The Institute of Chartered Accoutants of India has released ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for the Foundation examination to be held in September can download the admit card through the official website of ICAI at icai.org or at eservices.icai.org. ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2024 out for September exam, here’s how to download

The Chartered Accountants Foundation examination will be conducted on September 13, 15, 18 and 20, 2024. Paper I and 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm and Paper 3 and 4 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm on all days. In Paper 3 and 4 of Foundation Examination there will not be any advance reading time, whereas in all other papers / exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 PM (IST) to 2 PM (IST).

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Examination commencement timing at Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Muscat Centres will be 12.30 PM i.e., Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Muscat local time corresponding / equivalent to 2 PM. (IST). The Examination commencement timing at Bahrain, Doha, and Kuwait Centre will be 11.30 AM i.e., Bahrain / Doha / Kuwait local time corresponding / equivalent to 2 PM (IST). The Examination commencement Timing at Kathmandu (Nepal) Centre will be 2.15 PM Nepal local time corresponding / equivalent to 2 PM (IST). The Examination commencement timing at Thimpu (Bhutan) Centre will be 2.30 PM Bhutan local time corresponding / equivalent to 2 PM (IST).For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.